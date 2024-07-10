Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,329 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 541.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 598,235 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $1,240,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,648,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,088,785. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

