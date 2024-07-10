Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.57. Approximately 9,504,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 55,689,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock worth $239,941,245. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $360,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

