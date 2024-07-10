Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 15.90 Per Share

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,495 ($31.96) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,469.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,266.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,353.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,634 ($20.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,765 ($35.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,240 ($28.69) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.74) to GBX 2,750 ($35.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,073.75 ($26.56).

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.