Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 15.90 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,495 ($31.96) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,469.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,266.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,353.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,634 ($20.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,765 ($35.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,240 ($28.69) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.74) to GBX 2,750 ($35.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,073.75 ($26.56).

View Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Instruments

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.