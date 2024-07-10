Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given Outperform Rating at Evercore ISI

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.65.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

