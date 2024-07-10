Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Osisko Mining Stock Up 2.5 %
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Mining
In other news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$62,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$62,800.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 135,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$422,550.00. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $643,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.
About Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.
