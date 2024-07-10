Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of OSK stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,351. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 42.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$62,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$62,800.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 135,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$422,550.00. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $643,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

