Orchid Price Hits $0.0671 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $65.78 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009126 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,790.32 or 0.99809049 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068801 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06500422 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $3,338,947.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.