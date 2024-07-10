Oppenheimer Boosts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $125.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

BPMC opened at $115.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $119.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,898 shares of company stock worth $14,957,242. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

