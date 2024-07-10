One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). 746,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the average session volume of 170,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

One Media iP Group Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of £8.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

Get One Media iP Group alerts:

One Media iP Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%.

About One Media iP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Media iP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media iP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.