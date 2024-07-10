Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Olin by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,152,000 after buying an additional 2,772,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $76,125,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,978,000 after buying an additional 1,131,674 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 663,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $12,628,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

OLN traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.44. 1,012,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,479. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

