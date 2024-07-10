Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 194.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

