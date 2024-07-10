NULS (NULS) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

NULS (NULS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $34.12 million and approximately $836,218.08 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,158,680 coins and its circulating supply is 109,078,726 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

