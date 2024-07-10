Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $244.97

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $244.97 and last traded at $244.28, with a volume of 43998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVMI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Get Nova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nova

Nova Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.45 and a 200 day moving average of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Nova by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Nova by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nova by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Nova by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nova by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.