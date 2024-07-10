Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $285.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $288.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NSC. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.61.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $213.78 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

