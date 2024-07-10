Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 527 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.80. 2,594,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $98.65 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.64.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

