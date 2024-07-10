Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 19,740 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,740 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.70% of 908 Devices worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after buying an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 1,284,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 304,484 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 333,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of 908 Devices stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 152,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.01.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 68.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,759.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,500 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Further Reading

