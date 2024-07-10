Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,525 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after buying an additional 881,710 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after purchasing an additional 819,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after purchasing an additional 983,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $75.69. 14,458,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,556,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

