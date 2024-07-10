Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,697 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,456 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3,490.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,213,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alamos Gold by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,426,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.70. 1,036,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,394. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

