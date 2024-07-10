Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $2,900,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 271,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,632,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.03. 5,501,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,953,952. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

