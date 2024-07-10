Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. 6,740,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,214,467. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

