Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.7 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.92. 3,709,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $117.15 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

