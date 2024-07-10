Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,582,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,582,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,833 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,053. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.