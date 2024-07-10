Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,182 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,671,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,681,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $808,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. 16,392,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,663,438. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

