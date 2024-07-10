NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 32,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,220,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,780,885. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

