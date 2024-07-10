NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.27. 395,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,990,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXE. Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -726.27 and a beta of 1.93.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,505,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,062 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,083,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905,444 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 1,627.2% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,564,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,697,000 after buying an additional 3,358,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,341,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after buying an additional 1,430,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

