NEAR Protocol Trading Down 15% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.02 billion and approximately $248.46 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,199,618,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,263,059 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,199,526,727 with 1,095,923,473 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.51303681 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $315,160,354.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.