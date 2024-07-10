Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0427 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,983.03 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00082754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00023214 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010415 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

