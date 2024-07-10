National Bankshares Lowers Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$181.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAS.A. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of Lassonde Industries stock traded down C$1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$148.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$146.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$456.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of -0.16. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$103.52 and a one year high of C$159.30.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

