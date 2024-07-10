National Bankshares Lowers Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$181.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAS.A. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
