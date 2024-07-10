National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.86

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 116456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBHC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.90.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $17,537,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in National Bank by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 298,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in National Bank by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 223,505 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in National Bank by 1,015.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 214,174 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in National Bank by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 176,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

