MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 16.50 Per Share

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Performance
Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock opened at GBX 1,102 ($14.12) on Wednesday. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 52 week low of GBX 522 ($6.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,130 ($14.47). The firm has a market cap of £179.85 million and a PE ratio of 2,595.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,011.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 914.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile
