MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 16.50 Per Share

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Performance

Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock opened at GBX 1,102 ($14.12) on Wednesday. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 52 week low of GBX 522 ($6.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,130 ($14.47). The firm has a market cap of £179.85 million and a PE ratio of 2,595.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,011.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 914.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.