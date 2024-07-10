Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Increases Dividend to GBX 275 Per Share

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 275 ($3.52) per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Mountview Estates stock opened at GBX 9,946 ($127.40) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,712.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,820.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £387.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 77.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mountview Estates has a one year low of GBX 9,075 ($116.24) and a one year high of £113 ($144.74).

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

