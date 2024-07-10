Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4,208.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,237,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,283,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after buying an additional 151,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.59. The company had a trading volume of 100,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,821. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $392.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

