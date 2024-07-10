Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) President Bruce Rogers Sells 20,000 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,744,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,212. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.50. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MORF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Morphic by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,213,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Morphic by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,831,000 after acquiring an additional 300,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

