MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.94 and last traded at $43.69. Approximately 6,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 405,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,806,000 after acquiring an additional 580,001 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,049,000 after acquiring an additional 563,584 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,744,000 after purchasing an additional 196,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

