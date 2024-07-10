Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.19

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $170.02 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00045583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,126,818,601 coins and its circulating supply is 883,207,721 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.