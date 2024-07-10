Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.56. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

