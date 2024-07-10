Model N (NYSE:MODN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MODN

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Model N

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,172 shares in the company, valued at $26,339,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,339,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 5,411 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $161,193.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,597.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,545 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 1,594.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.