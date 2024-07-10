MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.35

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.35 and last traded at $139.12, with a volume of 34474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 354.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

