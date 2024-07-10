MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.96

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 125309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
