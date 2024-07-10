MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 31,513 shares.The stock last traded at $83.89 and had previously closed at $84.08.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75.
About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
