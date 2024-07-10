Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 2.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $165.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $135.39 and last traded at $134.90. Approximately 9,098,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 20,712,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.14.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.72.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,449 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

