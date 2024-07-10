Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) versus Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA) Financial Comparison

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA – Get Free Report) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and Metropolitan Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Metropolitan Bank $403.31 million 1.20 $76.90 million $6.08 7.14

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

79.8% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A Metropolitan Bank 15.82% 10.57% 0.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of Santa Clarita and Metropolitan Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 N/A Metropolitan Bank 0 0 4 0 3.00

Metropolitan Bank has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.03%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

Bank of Santa Clarita engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers real estate, small business administration, commercial and consumer loans, consumer and business checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, trade finance, and money transfers. The company was founded by Frank D. Di Tomaso on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, money market, demand deposit, and other interest-bearing transaction accounts. It also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; acquisition and renovation loans; loans to refinance or return borrower equity; loans on owner-occupied properties; working capital lines of credit; trade finance and letters of credit; and term loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit cards. The company was formerly known as Metbank Holding Corp. and changed its name to Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. in January 2007. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

