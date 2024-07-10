MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

MetLife has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.62. 3,938,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. MetLife’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MET

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.