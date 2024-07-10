MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.
MetLife has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.
MetLife Stock Performance
MET traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.62. 3,938,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.
MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
