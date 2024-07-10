Metahero Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $20.23 million and $745,940.90 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

