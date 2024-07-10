Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) PT Raised to $469.00 at Robert W. Baird

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $456.00 to $469.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $410.95 on Monday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $437.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Medpace by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 43.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

