Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MPC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.20. 2,457,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.16 and its 200-day moving average is $176.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $117.28 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

