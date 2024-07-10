Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after acquiring an additional 695,897 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 928,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 110,076 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

NYSE GDDY traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $142.46. 1,324,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,467. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $145.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.18. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

