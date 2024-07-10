Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.47.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.81. 1,660,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,554. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

