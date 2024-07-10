Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $9.20 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.75. 2,972,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,528. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $116.65. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

