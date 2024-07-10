Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $7.64 Million Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 206,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 269,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE SU traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,720. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

