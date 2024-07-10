Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $6.36 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,051,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,683,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $363.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,714. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The company has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.34 and its 200 day moving average is $286.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total value of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $105,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,568,495.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

